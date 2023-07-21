Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 485 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.23% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth $331,320,920,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth $321,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.