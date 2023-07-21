Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

