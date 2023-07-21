Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

ASND has been the topic of several other research reports. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.58.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after acquiring an additional 796,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,603,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $28,894,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

