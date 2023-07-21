Ashford Advisors LLC Acquires 7,800 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Ashford Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 11.7% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ashford Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $35,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,054. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

