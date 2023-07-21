Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AINC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473. Ashford has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

