ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given New $800.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $775.00 to $800.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASML. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $706.55.

Shares of ASML opened at $676.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $713.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.11. ASML has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

