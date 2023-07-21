Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASBGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $18.92. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Associated Banc shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 166,934 shares.

ASB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at $675,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 51.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,562,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,862,000 after buying an additional 4,580,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,376,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,789,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 885.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 631,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1,939.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 554,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 527,692 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASBGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

