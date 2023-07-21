Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on IONM shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Assure from $60.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Assure from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Assure alerts:

Assure Stock Up 4.0 %

IONM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.88. 15,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,544. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. Assure has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

About Assure

Assure ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.16) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Research analysts predict that Assure will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.