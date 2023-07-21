Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) PT Raised to GBX 375 at Barclays

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 375 ($4.90) in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARGGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 132 ($1.73) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $327.50.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

