AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £127 ($166.06) to £119 ($155.60) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £132 ($172.59) to £126 ($164.75) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £119.88 ($156.74).

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.8 %

AZN opened at £106.96 ($139.85) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of £113.20 and a 200 day moving average of £113.23. The company has a market cap of £165.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4,551.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.16. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,499.21 ($124.21) and a 12 month high of £123.92 ($162.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £117.01 ($152.99) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($305,988.49). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

