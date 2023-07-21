AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) & Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX) Head-To-Head Survey

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.5% of AstroNova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of AstroNova shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Profitability

This table compares AstroNova and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstroNova 2.10% 4.36% 2.71% Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstroNova $146.94 million 0.72 $2.66 million $0.41 35.00 Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.00 50.00

This table compares AstroNova and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AstroNova has higher revenue and earnings than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions. AstroNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AstroNova and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstroNova 0 0 0 0 N/A Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AstroNova beats Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AstroNova

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M). The PI segment offers tabletop and production-ready digital color label printers, and OEM printing systems under the QuickLabel brand; digital color label mini-presses and inline printing systems under the TrojanLabel brand; and label and tags material, inks, toners, and thermal transfer material under the GetLabels brand. This segment also develops and licenses various specialized software programs to design and manage labels and print images; and provides training and support. This segment serves chemicals, cosmetics, food and beverage, medical products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and other industries; and brand owners, label converters, commercial printers, and packaging manufacturers. The T&M segment offers airborne printing solutions, such as ToughWriter used to print hard copies of navigation maps, arrival and departure information, flight itineraries, weather maps, performance data, passenger data, and various air traffic control data; ToughSwitch, an ethernet switches used to connect multiple computers or Ethernet devices; TMX data acquisition systems; Daxus DXS-100 distributed data acquisition platform; SmartCorder DDX100 portable data acquisition systems for facility and field testing; and Everest EV-5000, a digital strip chart recording system used primarily in aerospace and defense. This segment serves aerospace and defense application, automotive, commercial airline, energy, manufacturing, and transportation industries. The company was formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc. and changed its name to AstroNova, Inc. in May 2016. AstroNova, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle. In addition, it offers RADGuard, a customer-facing software; SCOT Manager; RADSOC, a security operations center; RADPMC, a property management center; fire arm detection (FAD); and RAD Light My Way. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. in August 2018. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. was founded in 2016 is based in Ferndale, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.