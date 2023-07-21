ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Up 12.5% in June

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.25. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.64.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Featured Stories

