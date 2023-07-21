Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $8.61.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $696.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.62 million.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.85%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

