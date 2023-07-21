ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.80% from the stock’s previous close.

ATCO Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ACO.X traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 49,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,274. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$37.74 and a twelve month high of C$48.46.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

