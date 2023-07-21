ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.80% from the stock’s previous close.
ATCO Stock Performance
Shares of TSE ACO.X traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 49,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,274. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$37.74 and a twelve month high of C$48.46.
ATCO Company Profile
