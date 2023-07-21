Atlantic Gold (OTCMKTS:SPVEF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Atlantic Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SPVEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 113,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.
About Atlantic Gold
Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.
