Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Shares Up 3.6%

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. 11,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 2,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Atlas Arteria Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39.

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.