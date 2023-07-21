AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,078 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

T stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.