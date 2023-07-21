AT&T (NYSE:T) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.44.

T stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

