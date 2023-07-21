Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Shares Down 1.7%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57. 28,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 43,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Aurion Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market cap of C$74.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

