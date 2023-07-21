Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.66

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 453967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACB. CIBC lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.31 to C$0.72 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.46.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$233.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 1.98.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.18 million. Research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Further Reading

