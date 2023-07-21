AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Shares Down 6.4%

Jul 21st, 2023

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:ANGet Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $163.89 and last traded at $165.61. Approximately 170,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 690,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

AutoNation Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.43. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation (NYSE:ANGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at $874,455,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,391 shares of company stock valued at $54,257,087 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AutoNation by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after purchasing an additional 70,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

