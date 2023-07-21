AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Shares Down 6.4%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $163.89 and last traded at $165.61. Approximately 170,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 690,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.92.

AN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.43. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at $874,455,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,391 shares of company stock valued at $54,257,087 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AutoNation by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after purchasing an additional 70,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

