Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Update

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 407,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,277,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.99. Auxly Cannabis Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 65.23% and a negative net margin of 105.72%.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

