Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.63 on Monday. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.