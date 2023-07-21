Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.63 on Monday. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
