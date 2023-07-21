Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $936.77

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 936.77 ($12.25) and traded as low as GBX 821 ($10.73). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 850 ($11.11), with a volume of 30,992 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.31) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($14.78) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Avon Protection Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00. The company has a market capitalization of £255.70 million, a PE ratio of 42,693.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 877 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 936.27.

Avon Protection Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185,000.00%.

In other Avon Protection news, insider Jos Sclater purchased 23,066 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 848 ($11.09) per share, with a total value of £195,599.68 ($255,752.72). In related news, insider Jos Sclater purchased 23,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 848 ($11.09) per share, with a total value of £195,599.68 ($255,752.72). Also, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.96) per share, for a total transaction of £83,800 ($109,571.13). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,082 shares of company stock valued at $27,955,152. 7.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avon Protection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.