Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $225.00 at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.71.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $175.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.34. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $193.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $534,940.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jeanne Quirk sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $159,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $534,940.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies



Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

