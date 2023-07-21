Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $181.83 and last traded at $183.75. Approximately 391,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 570,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jeanne Quirk sold 900 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $159,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeanne Quirk sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $159,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,823,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 84,025.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,512,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500,802 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after buying an additional 450,382 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 567,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,587,000 after buying an additional 439,443 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after buying an additional 286,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,771,000 after buying an additional 275,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

