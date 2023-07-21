Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $6.43

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $6.43 or 0.00021493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $769.53 million and approximately $48.83 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,620,744 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,620,744.24538064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.49344795 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $55,118,038.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

