Axie Infinity (AXS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50.80 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $768.35 million and $50.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $6.42 or 0.00021555 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,802.84 or 1.00010559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,620,744 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,620,744.24538064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.49344795 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $55,118,038.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

