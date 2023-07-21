AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 681,700 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 631,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 450,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXS stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 641,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,080. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.