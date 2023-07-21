Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $102,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after buying an additional 390,323 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,873,000 after buying an additional 331,142 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $397,728.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,309.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $397,728.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares valued at $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,965. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.86 and a twelve month high of $229.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.04 and a 200-day moving average of $203.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.