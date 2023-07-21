Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $10.52

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $11.08. Azul shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 223,138 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZUL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.34.

Azul Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Azul during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Azul by 19.3% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,901,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,720,000 after acquiring an additional 469,511 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in Azul by 83.1% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 1.4% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

