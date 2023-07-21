Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,800 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 497,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 23,956 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,019,570,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the period.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 0.5 %

BCSF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.24. 122,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $919.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.24. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $15.04.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.74 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

