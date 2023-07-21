Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 4,372,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,892,893. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -318.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08.
Baker Hughes Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -690.91%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,852,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 45.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 584,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $4,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.
BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.95.
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
