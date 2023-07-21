Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Issues Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Baker Hughes updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of -315.09 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,343,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,760 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,329,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,554,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,992,000 after buying an additional 1,065,752 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

