Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Baker Hughes updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $35.42. 3,867,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,890,028. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have commented on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

