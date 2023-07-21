Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Baker Hughes updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.09 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08.
Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.
Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes
In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,852,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 45.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 584,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $4,762,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
