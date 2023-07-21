Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Baker Hughes updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of -315.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.85.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

