Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Ball Stock Up 0.8 %

BALL stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

