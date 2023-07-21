BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 31.83%.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,021. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.30.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $368,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Goyne purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,700 shares of company stock worth $492,106 over the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 132.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

