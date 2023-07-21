Band Protocol Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00004341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $165.70 million and $25.55 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 136,580,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,780,377 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

