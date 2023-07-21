Bank of America Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $150.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $102.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

