Bank of America Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $120.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $105.35. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,539. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

