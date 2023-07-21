Bank of America Lowers GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,390

GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from GBX 1,450 ($18.96) to GBX 1,390 ($18.17) in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.23) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.31) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.59) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.23) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.96) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,570 ($20.53).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,387.20 ($18.14) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,379.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,423.06. The company has a market cap of £56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,238.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.83) per share, with a total value of £86,400 ($112,970.71). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,677,269. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

