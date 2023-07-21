Bank of America Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $225.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.42.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $189.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.13. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

