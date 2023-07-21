Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,850,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 7,670,000 shares. Approximately 22.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.89. 1,431,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.34.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

BOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $177,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,700 shares of company stock worth $492,495 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $27,912,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,581,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $9,724,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,698,000 after purchasing an additional 173,594 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

