Banner Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st.

Banner has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Banner has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banner to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

BANR stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. Banner has a 12 month low of $41.57 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $162.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.97 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Clarence Pedersen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,248 shares of company stock worth $102,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 21,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Banner by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,526,000 after buying an additional 163,811 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Banner by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 272,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,796,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Banner by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Banner by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,419,000 after buying an additional 43,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

