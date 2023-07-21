Bar Harbor Bankshares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. 27,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,649. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $389.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.79. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

