Barclays Begins Coverage on CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $198.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.00.

CDW Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CDW opened at $188.41 on Tuesday. CDW has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.70 and its 200-day moving average is $185.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 19,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in CDW by 7.3% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 13,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 45.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 13.1% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

