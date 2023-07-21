Barclays Boosts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $65.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GXO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.38.

GXO opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.71. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,880,000 after purchasing an additional 882,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,622,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,215,000 after purchasing an additional 294,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after purchasing an additional 242,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

