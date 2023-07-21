Barclays Downgrades Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $193.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $210.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.09.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $182.26 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $175.05 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

